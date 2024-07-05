Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to the Barnstable County Fair!

​​ The Barnstable County Fair is back for the 2024 Summer! Each weekday morning, Cape Country 104, Ocean 104.7, and 99.9 The Q will be giving away family 4- pack of tickets to a lucky listener! Sizzling entertainment, thrilling rides, fabulous food, animals, agriculture and the world’s largest Demolition Derby converge for seven days each July from July 22nd- July 28th! The Barnstable County Fair is a summer staple not to be missed! Bringing together an incomparable slate of entertainers, the best-of-the -best in fair food, an array of sizzling rides from Rockwell Amusements, and the world’s largest Demolition Derby. We match that with county fair hallmarks like 4H demos, petting zoos, livestock, and an impressive display of vegetables, crafts and Americana. This is Cape Cod’s marquee summer event!Don’t miss a minute of the action! Buy your tickets online for quick and easy entry into the Fairgrounds.

Contest Period: 7/8 – 7/21