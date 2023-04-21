You are here: Home / Promotion / Win a Velux Skylight from Mid-Cape Home Centers!

April 21, 2023

Ocean 104.7, Cape Country 104, and 99.9 the Q are pleased to partner with Mid-Cape Home Centers to give away a Velux No leak, Solar Skylight for your home!

More daylight. it’s what we all CRAVE this time of year and there is no better solution than installing a VELUX fresh air skylight to brighten up any room and to provide a healthier indoor air climate. With an easy-to-use app, you can control light and energy efficiency with your solar pleated blinds. Velux skylights even come complete with a no leak seal and 10-year warranty! From flat ceilings to steep roof pitches, a Velux skylight is possible! See the new Velux skylight for yourself, at Mid-Cape in South Dennis. Notice the difference in your Mid-Cape Experience, at Mid-Cape Home Centers, in South Dennis, Orleans, Wellfleet, Middleboro, Martha’s Vineyard, Falmouth and online at www.MidCape.com. Celebrating 125 years of experience that builds, Mid-Cape Home Centers!

For your chance to win enter below!

Contest Period: 4/24 – 4/30
*Winning prize consists of one Velux Solar Skylight, including flashing and adhesive fit units from Mid-Cape Home Centers. Model VSS-M05 Solar Velux w/Laminated Glass No Leak Solar Skylight R.O. 30 1/16×45 ¾”. Winner may claim this exact model of Velux Solar Skylight or they can choose another Velux model skylight of equal or lesser value. Retail pricing applies. Retail value of $1,681. Mid-Cape Home Centers is not responsible for the installation of this prize, or any additional accessories required during installation. This prize can not be combined with any other offers.

