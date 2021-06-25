Win an American Flag in our July 4th Photo Contest!

We want to celebrate July 4th by asking listeners to send in their patriotic photographs. Whether it’s decorating your house, flying the flag on your car, cute patriotic pets or even you in an Uncle Sam outfit, we want to see your creativity and positive patriotic feelings. The contest runs through Sunday, July 11 so you can capture yourself at a local July 4th event! We’ll announce the winners on Monday, July 12th.

Photo submissions will be posted on CapeCod.com in a photo gallery; a winner from each station will receive a gift card for an American Flag for their house.

Latham Centers is pleased to sponsor this contest. Providing innovative care for more than 50 years for children and adults with developmental disabilities, Latham Centers is hiring! If you want a career where every day you make a positive difference in someone’s life, check out available positions from Plymouth to Provincetown at LathamCenters.org/careers.

Enter Here!

Name *

Address *

Town *

ZIP Code *

Email *

Phone Number *

Birthdate *

Which Station Are You Submitting For? * Cape Country 104 99.9 The Q Cape Classical 107.5 Ocean 104.7

Upload Your Photo! * Accepted file types: jpg, png, gif.

Contest Period: 6/25 – 7/11*​By submitting your photo you give CCB Media permission to post in a photo gallery on CapeCod.com, our station and CapeCod.com social media and our newsletters.