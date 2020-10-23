Win our Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest, sponsored by Latham Centers

Latham Centers is celebrating ‘Howl-o-ween’ with a special pet photo contest for listeners! Dress up your furry friends in costumes that will make us ‘howl’ with laughter.
- Submit your pet pictures below.
- The deadline to enter is Sunday, 11/1 at the witching hour of midnight, so you can capture your pets during their trick or treating.
- We’ll select the winner on Monday, November 2.
- One lucky listener will win a $100 gift card to Barnstable Farm & Pet.
The contest sponsor, Latham Centers, is celebrating 50 years making a difference in the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities. And they are hiring- full time, part time, and flex time positions from Brewster to Plymouth with a fantastic benefits package, including generous time off, tuition reimbursement, and a retirement match. Join Latham’s team – as a counselor, educator, clinician, nurse, or support staff member – creates a career path of professional development, training, and growth. See available positions and apply at Latham Centers.org/careers.
Contest Period: 10/23 – 11/1
Contest Rules.