Win Passes to the Barnstable County Fair!

The Barnstable County Fair is back for the 2022 summer! Enter below to win 4 day passes to the Barnstable County Fair!

The Barnstable County Fair is an affordable, not-to-be-missed summer family tradition – where families come to create memories and celebrate the simple pleasures that aren’t easy to find these days. The Fair brings wholesome fun, unique food and great music to families at a great value.

• Starts Monday, July 18 and through Sunday, July 24.

• Monday through Thursday, gates open at 4pm; Friday through Sunday, gates open at 12 noon.

• Admission is only $15.00, (ages 6-11 are $5 with paying adult, and kids 5 and younger are free with paying adult) and all shows are included with the price of admission.

• Centrally located, and free parking: right off Route 151 in East Falmouth

• More information: barnstablecountyfair.org

Ground Acts & Attractions

• Livestock Shows

• Fair Food

• Circus Incredible

• FlatOut Freestyle

• Kevin Adair

• Beer Garden

• Petting Zoo

Main Event Schedule:

Monday, July 18 • 7:30 PM: Allie Colleen

Tuesday, July 19 • 7:00 PM: Team Demolition Derby

Wednesday, July 20 • 7:00 PM: Demolition Derby

Thursday, July 21 • 7:30 PM: ABBA Tribute Band – ARRIVAL from Sweden

Friday, July 22 • 7:30 PM: Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits

Saturday, July 23 • 7:30 PM: Parmalee

Sunday, July 24 • 7:30 PM: Hall & Oates Tribute Band – Private Eyes

Contest Period: 7/4 – 7/14*Passes will be distributed to winners in person at CCB Media offices, 737 West Main Street, Hyannis. Pass Pick Up will be from 8:30am to 3:30pm. Please bring a photo id; the winner must appear in person.