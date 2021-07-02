Win Passes to the Barnstable County Fair!

The Barnstable County Agricultural Society held its first fair, consisting of livestock and handicraft exhibits, in 1844 … 2021 is here and the Fair is back this summer – a family tradition that will feel even more special.

The Barnstable County fair is an affordable, not-to-be-missed summer family tradition – where families come to create memories and celebrate the simple pleasures that aren’t easy to find these days. The Fair brings wholesome fun, unique food and great music to families at a great value.

Starts Monday, July 19 and through Sunday, July 25.

Monday through Thursday, gates open at 4pm; Friday through Sunday, gates open at 12 noon.

Admission is only $15.00, (ages 6-11 are $5 with paying adult, and kids 5 and younger are free with paying adult) and all shows are included with the price of admission.

Proceeds from the Fair fund the upkeep of the Cape Cod Fairgrounds and over $40,000 worth of scholarships for Cape area students.

Centrally located, and free parking: right off Route 151 in East Falmouth

More information: barnstablecountyfair.org

Daily Attractions and Ground Acts

Roller Coasters

Giant Midway

Petting Zoo

Beer Garden

Artisan Arts & Crafts Market

CIRQUE EQUINOX: The dream, the reality of, CIRQUE EQUINOX, combining one of the oldest and most respected circus dynasties in history with a Broadway Theatrical flair. THE NERVELESS NOCKS create the most innovative show of our times. An entertainment trailblazing dynasty established in 1840 in Switzerland, taking CIRQUE through 2000 and beyond.

THE PUPPIES OF PENZANCE This Brisk Energetic dog show takes audiences on a jolly trip on a pirate ship managed by the pups! Dog owners will love the opportunity to find their inner dog trainer and learn how much fun dog training can be! Carolyn Rice, successful animal trainer and performer, offers educational opportunities to accompany her Puppies of Penzance act. She demonstrates how to teach simple tricks to any dog and how to connect and communicate with your dog through clear and simple methods.

Main Event Schedule:

Monday, July 19 • 7:30 PM: Emily Ann Roberts

Tuesday, July 20 • 7:00 PM: Team Demolition Derby

Wednesday, July 21 • 7:00 PM: Demolition Derby

Thursday, July 22 • 7:30 PM: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters

Friday, July 23 • 7:30 PM: The Guess Who

Saturday, July 24 • 7:30 PM: Frankie Ballard

Sunday, July 25 • 6:00 PM: Earth to Mars (Bruno Mars Tribute Band) – wrist band day

Contest Period: 7/5 – 7/15*Passes will be distributed to winners in person on Friday, July 16 at CCB Media offices, 737 West Main Street, Hyannis. Pass Pick Up will be help from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Please bring a photo id; the winner must appear in person. No surrogates.