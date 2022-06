Killer Queen is back by popular demand! We’ve got your tickets to see the Killer Queen Benefit Concert live, Wednesday Night July 6th at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center. Brought to you by the Independence House and the Cape Cod Synagogue.

Ticket prices: $45 advanced / $55 at the door.

Contest Period: 6/27 – 7/3