Win tickets to the Cape Symphony’s Crescendo: An Evening of Joy Gala!

We want to send a lucky listener and a friend to the Cape Symphony’s annual gala on September 30th at 5:00pm. Win a pair of tickets by completing the online contest entry form and we’ll select a lucky winner on Monday, September 20th!

Your pair of tickets (valued at $500) will give you access to the beautiful waterfront Wychmere Beach Club, fine dining, silent and live auction items, and the humor of comedian Jimmy Tingle. You’ll also experience an intimate live performance from the Cape Symphony, led by Jung-Ho Pak.

If you miss your chance to win, you can still purchase tickets at capesymphony.org. Seating is limited so please get your tickets soon if you want to be part of this exceptional evening.

Contest Period: 9/10 – 9/19The health and well-being of everyone at the Gala is a priority. The Cape Symphony has put the following safeguards in place:

All guests attending Crescendo: An Evening of Joy! must be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. All Cape Symphony staff and musicians have been fully vaccinated for everyone’s safety.

Upon arrival at Wychmere Beach Club, all guests must either:

• Present proof of full vaccination (defined as two weeks after your final shot) against COVID-19, either in the form of a physical vaccination card or a photo of the card, either on paper or on a phone.

OR

• Present proof of a negative COVID-19 test (either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the gala start time, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the gala start time). COVID-19 tests must be administered by a third party. Self-administered tests (like an at-home kit from a drugstore) will not be accepted.

Guests may also send a photo of their vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test in advance to pfeltus@capesymphony.org.

Masks are encouraged at the gala when not eating or drinking, and will be required during the Cape Symphony performance, regardless of vaccination status, unless the guest is exempt from wearing a mask due to a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Wychmere Beach Club servers will be masked.