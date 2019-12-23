Photo Gallery: Christmas on Cape Cod 2019

We look forward to providing you with news from around Cape Cod in 2020 and hope you and your family enjoy the best of the season.
Please enjoy our holiday photo gallery from around Cape Cod.
Photos: Jane Sheehy Emplit, CWN
We look forward to providing you with news from around Cape Cod in 2020 and hope you and your family enjoy the best of the season.
Please enjoy our holiday photo gallery from around Cape Cod.
Photos: Jane Sheehy Emplit, CWN
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Copyright © 2019 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media