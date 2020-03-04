Adventure Awaits This Week on Cape Cod!

March has finally arrived and, with it, spring is practically in the air. Get out there now and enjoy all the Cape has to offer! This week, visit the Volunteer Fair at the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, take part in the White Shark Research Update, or check out the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Yarmouth! There is always so much to do!

Through 3/16 Cape Playhouse’s 60th Anniversary Season Cover Art Contest – The Cape Cod Museum of Art and The Cape Playhouse are teaming up for the Cape Playhouse Cover Art Competition 2020. The winner will earn an appearance on the Playhouse’s 35,000+ 2020 performance program covers, and will also be the centerpiece at an unveiling event to be held on Friday, May 1 at the Cape Cod Museum of Art. Submission deadline is March 16; for contest details, visit ccmoa.org.

Through 3/30 Community Baby Shower – The Cape & Islands United Way is hosting a baby shower for new and expectant parents experiencing economic hardship. This annual celebration is expected to help more than 300 families statewide this year get a stronger start. You can help supply gifts and the items in the baby box that gets provided to new mothers. Find a list of suggested supplies to donate and a list of drop-off locations at capeandislandsuw.org.

Through 4/5 Gardening for Life Series – Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, Brewster. Get ready for gardening season with this popular series at the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History. Attend all classes for $45, or pay by the class and attend either online or in person. ccmnh.org

Through 4/11 Cape Codder Comedy Dinner Shows – The new 2020 Comedy Dinner Show line-up is in the works! The Cape Codder is offering some long-time favorites like Jon Stetson and Comedy on the Road, alongside some exciting new shows like Gaelic vs. Garlic and Happier Days with the Nadlers! Join in for an evening extravaganza! For prices, show details and info on overnight packages, visit capecodder.com.

3/4 Volunteer Fair 2020 – Join the fun from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History in Brewster. Come learn about a variety of volunteer opportunities. Be a field guide, gift shop cashier, aquarium, butterfly or birder interpreter, beekeeper, education outreach, greeter, help behind the scenes, event planning and execution, garden maintenance, or get involved with our Pollinator Path and Butterfly House. Meet new people, develop new skills and make a difference! We need YOU! For more information or to register please call the Museum at 508-896-3867, ext. 133, or email Barbara Knoss, Director of Volunteers at bknoss@ccmnh.org.

3/5 Cape Cod White Ribbon Day – Calling on all men to take the pledge to be part of the solution in ending violence against women. Please join the Yarmouth Police Department, Independence House, and the Cape & Island’s District Attorney’s Office at 11 a.m. at Cape Cod Community College for White Ribbon Day. Join in solidarity with men and boys throughout Massachusetts by taking a pledge and wearing a white ribbon.

3/5 CCYP Slush Month Benefit Night – Cape Cod Young Professionals (CCYP) is excited to announce a series of benefit nights during the month of March, collectively dubbed “Slush Month.” Every Thursday night during the month of March, a different local restaurant or business will welcome locals for great food and entertainment, with a percentage of proceeds for the evening benefiting CCYP’s year-round programming and events. Full event details can be found at capecodyoungprofessionals.org/slush-month. The first events, on March 5, will be at Sea Dog Brew Pub, 23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth, from 5 to 8 p.m. Ten percent of food sales (excluding pizza) will be donated to CCYP.

3/5 White Shark Research Update – 6 p.m., Cape Cod Museum of Natural History. For the last 10 years, Dr. Greg Skomal has been studying the life history, ecology, and behavior of white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod and beyond. In doing so, he has tagged more than 230 white sharks. He’ll give an update on his research. Refreshments included in this ticketed event.

3/7 Stem Journey 2020 – Noon to 4 p.m., Sandwich High School. This year’s journey will begin in the auditorium with a concert performed by the Cape Cod Ukulele Club. During the day, enjoy lectures and many hands-on STEM-related activities that will appeal to a variety of ages. John’s Dog Wagon will be on site and will have food for purchase available throughout the event. This is a FREE event – but you must register in advance. Search Stem Journey 2020 on Facebook for the link.

3/7 Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade – 11 a.m., starting at Skull Island/Bass River Sports World in Yarmouth. Hosted by the Sons of Erin, and led by World War II veterans, this year’s parade theme is “A Day of Magic.” This is the Cape’s largest celebration of the green! This annual event has become one of the largest and most anticipated off-season occasions on the Cape, drawing upwards of 45,000 spectators from all over the country.

3/14 Polar Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics Cape Cod – 11 a.m., Red Rover Beach, Harwich. Harwich Police Department is hosting a Special Olympics Polar Plunge to raise money for local athlete programs. $100 fundraising minimum. Registration is at 9 a.m. Visit specialolympicsma.org

3/14 The Great Osterville Pie Contest – Celebrate PI day! Bring your best pie – sweet or savory – from 10 to11:30 a.m. Judging is at noon. Samples at 1 p.m. Learn all about Pi at 12:30 p.m. Osterville Village Library, 43 Wianno Road, Osterville.

