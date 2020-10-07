Waggin’ Wednesday: A Pair Of Ponies In Need Of A Special Home

MEET NOODLES AND MILLIE!

Noodles is a cautiously curious 15-year old pony who is looking for a forever home with his 2 year old mini pal, Millie. Noodles is blind, so Millie helps him navigate around, but his lack of vision does not stop him from exploring! Millie is very intelligent and would benefit from being in a home with extensive equine experience to help her learn all the necessary adult horse skills.

They need to go to a home that understands they will require additional care and supervision. Handling can be nerve-wracking for Noodles, but with some patience, you can halter and lead him. Due to his medical needs, Noodles needs a home where he will used for companionship only.

Prior to adoption, we do require a picture of the enclosure that Noodles and Millie would be staying in.

Noodles and Millie are currently up to date on all vaccines, and have been seen by our veterinarian. If you are interested in learning more about Noodles and Millie or any of our other adoptable animals, please email us at brewster-adoption@arlboston.org or call our Brewster Branch at (617) 426-9170.

