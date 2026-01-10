Four alarm fire breaks out in large commercial building in Bourne

– Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Bourne. The call came in sometime after 6:30 PM at 150 State Road. That location is listed as M. L. Custom Woodwork. The fire escalated to four alarms to bring additional units and manpower to the scene. A tier one Hazmat response was also started to deal with reported chemicals in the building.

From Bourne Police: State Road closed from Meetinghouse Lane to the intersection with Old Plymouth Road. All traffic is diverted to Old Plymouth Road.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Aerial photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN





