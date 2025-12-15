Black ice Sunday evening causing several crashes including rollover in Yarmouth

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its side in Yarmouth. The crash reportedly happened westbound just past the Union Street exit. Firefighters extricated the driver who did not appear to have any serious injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Elsewhere several other traffic collisions were reported.

Meanwhile in Brewster, Underpass Road was closed for a time after a tree came down across the road. The road has since reopened.

As snowfall winds down and temperatures plunge, black ice is possible so motorists should continue to use caution overnight into Monday morning.