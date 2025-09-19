Habitat Ride for Homes raises $78k for housing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Habitat for Humanity says their 8th Annual Ride for Homes raised more than $73,000 to support the construction of affordable homes for local families.

This year’s Ride brought together more than 100 riders, runners, walkers, volunteers, and supporters.

Volunteer and supporter Brad Boyd donated a weeklong stay in Key Largo, which was awarded by random drawing to one lucky participant.

The top 10 fundraisers for the ride were Rob Parke, Jeff Dobro, Brad Boyd, Debbie Fabbri, Peter Soule, Erin Lynch, Kathleen Thomas, Matt Mooney, Peter Brooks, and William Bryant.

According to Habitat, the highest fundraiser, Parke, raised more than $10,000.

Shepley Wood Products and The Pfun Team brought out the largest teams, each with more than 20 participants.

Since its founding, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has completed nearly 200 homes across the Cape.