Accessory dwelling units more accessible following passage of MA affordable homes law

BOSTON – New survey data from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities shows that homeowners across the state are embracing accessory dwelling units following the signing of Governor Maura Healey’s Affordable Homes Act.

The legislation that was enacted last summer allows ADUs under 900 square feet to be “built by-right” on single family properties statewide.

The governor’s office says the units, also known as in-law apartments, are a strategy for building new homes and lowering costs.

In the first six months of 2025, the governor’s office says homeowners in 170 communities filed 844 applications to build ADUs on their properties, of which at least 550 had been approved as of July.

The top ten communities for ADU applications include Plymouth with 32 (more than any other towns had) and Falmouth with 14.

“Massachusetts needs more homes to drive down costs for everyone. That’s why, with the Legislature, we legalized ADUs by right in the Affordable Homes Act,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“ADUs can help seniors afford to stay in the communities they love, give families a chance to earn some extra income or provide an individual with disabilities more independence. It’s great that hundreds of people across Massachusetts are taking advantage of this effective way to build more reasonably-priced homes – which will benefit us all,” Healey added.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is using every available resource to end our housing shortage, and the data is clear: This one change is unlocking more housing while filling a need for many families,” said Secretary Ed Augustus, Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities. “The goal of the Affordable Homes Act was to give renters and homeowners greater choice over where they live and to lower their costs. Streamlining the process for building an ADU will continue to prove essential in solving our housing crisis.”

Healey’s office says before the Affordable Homes Act, Massachusetts had no statewide standard for ADU zoning and permitting. A patchwork of requirements including owner-occupancy restrictions, small size limits, subjective design reviews and discretionary approvals often made ADUs difficult to build.

Boston is excluded, as the city has its own ADU by-right ordinance.

Hudson Building Commissioner Robert Berger said, “For many years, I had to give them the disappointing answer that it wasn’t possible due to zoning restrictions and the rule against having two principal uses on one lot.”

An interactive map tracking ADU applications can be found at Mass.gov/ADU.

The governor’s office says residents interested in developing an ADU should contact their city or town building or inspectional services departments which will be able to give them an understanding of the local rules and how they can apply for a permit.

Additionally, residents seeking to build an ADU for people with disabilities or people over 60 may be eligible for no-interest financing through the state’s Home Modification Loan Program.