After Years of Delays, REAL ID Enforcement Begins

May 7, 2025

JetBlue at Cape Cod Gateway Airport. CapeCod.com

HYANNIS – After years of delays, REAL ID enforcement has begun.

Anyone traveling by airplane domestically or entering certain federal facilities will need a Registry-issued REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID, or alternately a valid passport.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said to a congressional panel on Tuesday that those without the ID can still fly for now but will be diverted to a different line with added steps.

The REAL ID program was first proposed after the September 11 terrorist attacks, with an initial adoption deadline of 2008. 

The Massachusetts RMV said walk-in appointments will be accepted at all locations for REAL ID transactions as enforcement begins.

