Algal Bloom At Pilgrim Lake In Orleans

ORLEANS – The town of Orleans has issued a public health advisory for Pilgrim Lake due to the presence of a potentially-harmful cyanobacteria bloom.
The lake may be unsafe for people and their pets, so swimming should be avoided.
The town says there have not been any adverse reactions have been reported, however if you are concerned, you should contact your healthcare provider for guidance.
Testing will be conducted and there will be a status update provided on Thursday.
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter