Anticipating need, Cape Cod Children’s Cove hires new mental health lead

BARNSTABLE – Anticipating growing need, the Cape Cod Children’s cove has hired Sheena Miller as its new mental health coordinator.

The Barnstable County government branch will now provide on-site clinical services in addition to coordinating referrals in child abuse cases.

They say that specialized clinical care has outpaced the availability of behavioral health services throughout the region.

“Children and families often face waiting lists for months—or longer—to access the clinical services they need after trauma,” said Children’s Cove Director Stacy Gallagher in a statement.

“As a Child Advocacy Center, we must ensure the most vulnerable members of our community receive support sooner.”

Miller holds a master’s degree in clinical social work from the University of Georgia. Children’s Cove says her work experience includes helping children in families in outpatient, community based, school-based and intensive clinical settings.

“We anticipate the need for our services in the community will continue to grow,” said Gallagher.

“Sheena is a valuable addition to our team, and we are confident she will positively impact the lives of children who come to the Cove.”