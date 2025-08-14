Aquarium spots over a thousand animals in latest survey of Northeast Canyons monument

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – The New England Aquarium recently conducted another aerial survey of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument and counted over 1,000 marine animals.

During the July 24th expedition, the survey team sighted seven endangered fin whales, one endangered sperm whale, one humpback whale, two minke whales, 781 common dolphins, 108 Risso’s dolphins, 55 pilot whales, 30 bottlenose dolphins, 20 striped dolphins, and 22 devil rays.

“Seeing an endangered fin whale and its calf is a rare occurrence,” said Kate Laemmle, Assistant Research Scientist who was aboard the plane during the survey.

She added, “Each survey speaks to the remarkable array of biodiversity that we see in the Monument. It’s a perspective that we as research scientists are so fortunate to see, and it reinforces why it is so essential to the health of our ocean and planet to protect these unique habitats and the endangered species that depend on them.”

More photos are available on the NE Aquarium website.

“A healthy ocean relies on flourishing marine animals and habitats, and areas like the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument protect marine ecosystems, helping ensure a vital and vibrant ocean for future generations—both for the environment and the blue economy,” said New England Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill.

Located about 130 miles off Cape Cod, the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument was created by a proclamation from President Barack Obama in 2016.

Each presidential administration since then has taken action regarding the Monument. The Trump Administration earlier this year issued an executive order to reopen the Canyons and Seamounts to commercial fishing.