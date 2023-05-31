You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Article to Prevent Holtec Wastewater Discharge Included in Senate Budget

Article to Prevent Holtec Wastewater Discharge Included in Senate Budget

May 31, 2023

COURTESY PILGRIM NUCLEAR POWER STATION

PLYMOUTH – Legislative action struck down by former Governor Charlie Baker that would launch a study of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process is back on the table, according to local lawmakers. 

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran spearheaded the legislation, saying it would block Holtec International from potentially discharging wastewater from the project into Cape Cod Bay for two years.

“It would require a full study of the environmental and economic impacts of spent fuel pool water discharged before DEP issues a discharge permit to Holtec,” Moran told the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel during their most recent meeting.

Moran said the initiative is on track for review early this summer with reworded language.

“The language prohibits DEP from approving any surface water discharge permits specifically related to dumping spent nuclear fuel pool water until the commission completes its report,” said Moran.

The original article vetoed by Gov. Baker had a blanket prohibition on discharge rather than preventing the issuance of a DEP permit. 

The new article was included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget recently approved by the Senate. 

Holtec officials have previously stated that they would follow all state and federal regulations in its handling of the decommissioning process.

