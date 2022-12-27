Baker Doubling Down on 2050 Climate Action Goals

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker is doubling down on his net-zero greenhouse gas emission goals for Massachusetts with the recently announced Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 (CECP).

The initiative outlines how the state will slash its emissions to levels at least 85 percent below the 1990 baseline.

It also includes sector-specific limits—some more strict than others in order to help meet the three decade goal—and highlights ways to conserve at least 40 percent of Massachusetts land and water by 2050.

It also outlines policies that will expand workforce development and support the clean energy sector.

“Importantly, the 2050 CECP offers critical guidance to ensure an equitable transition as we work together across all sectors of the economy and make Massachusetts a better place to live and work for generations to come,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card in a statement.

The announcement follows a hiccup in the state’s effort to boost green energy; Commonwealth Wind recently requested that its contracts be dismissed so it can reevaluate and resubmit amid rising construction costs.