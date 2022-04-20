Baker Highlights Tax Cuts Amid Unprecedented Economic Inflation

HYANNIS – Amid record economic inflation rates being seen nationwide, Governor Charlie Baker is highlighting potential tax relief for struggling Massachusetts residents.

His administration said that the comprehensive tax plan would provide $700 million in tax relief for low-income residents, working families, and renters and seniors.

With the Commonwealth seeing relatively high tax collection figures these past two years, Baker said the time is right to give back to residents.

“We should be investing in the people of Massachusetts whose hard work has generated an enormous surplus here and providing them, when the cost of basically everything for them is going up, the breaks they deserve,” said Baker.

“Giving renters a break who are seeing their rent costs go up. Giving senior homeowners a break who are seeing their cost of living go up. Families, who have had a very difficult couple of years with the COVID pandemic, a break on their dependent expenses.”

Officials said that the state’s tax collections are about $3.5 billion dollars more than initially projected for fiscal year 2022.

A roughly $50 billion proposed budget recently put forward by the House of Representatives largely sidestepped a series of tax breaks pushed by Baker previously.