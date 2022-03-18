Baker Unveils $9.7 B Infrastructure and Climate Bill

HYANNIS – A $9.7 Billion infrastructure bond bill has been filed by Governor Charlie Baker to help boost the state’s transportation resources and environmental infrastructure.

In addition, officials said the Act Relative to Massachusetts’s Transportation Resources and Climate (MassTRAC) will provide state matching funds to compete for and leverage federal investments provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in November of last year.

“This infrastructure bill will support the investment of $9.7 billion in the Commonwealth’s roads, bridges, railways, transit agencies and environmental infrastructure,” said Baker.

“Building upon the BIL, this legislation will make a meaningful difference in the acceleration of projects that are set to receive federal funding and we look forward to working with the members of the Legislature to pass this bill.”

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said that the bill would also support investments in cities and towns to promote bicycle and pedestrian safety, as well as invigorate downtown community public spaces through grant programs.

The bill also includes $6.2 billion to support federal formula programs for further highway, transit and environmental projects. The other $3.5 billion is potential state matching resources to support new and existing federal discretionary and competitive grant programs available under the BIL.

“To prepare for the resources and funding that will come to the Commonwealth from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this bond bill makes it possible to stitch those two pieces of legislation together and turn it into shovels in the ground,” said Baker.

Of the $6.3 billion, $2.8 billion will go towards federal funding programs, $3.3 billion will support MassDOT and MBTA programs through 2026, and $3.55 billion will support the pursuit of the federal discretionary and competitive grant program funding.