Barnstable County services still open amid government shutdown, but Seashore impacted

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials are advising residents that their services are still open despite the federal government shutdown.

On their official website, the county outlines that all services, programs and offices are open for business as usual.

Upcoming meetings of the Barnstable County Commissioners and the Assembly of Delegates, as well as services like the low-interest loan program for septic hookup AquiFund, are uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, services at national parks, including the Cape Cod National Seashore, may be limited or unavailable.

Parks will remain as accessible as possible during the federal government shutdown, according to the National Park Services.

More on the government shutdown and impacted services can be found on the Department of the Interior website here.