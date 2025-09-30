Barnstable County celebrates new clean water project

SANDWICH – Officials last weekend celebrated the grand opening of the newly expanded Barnstable County Clean Water Center at the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center in Sandwich.

Officials say the Clean Water Center marks a new chapter in wastewater innovation and water protection on Cape Cod and beyond.

County Commissioners Sheila Lyons, Mark Forest, and Ronald Bergstrom, together with members of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates, joined community leaders and agency partners in cutting the ribbon. State Senators Julian Cyr and Dylan Fernandes also issued a legislative citation recognizing the opening of the Center.

“The opening of the Barnstable County Clean Water Center marks a new era of innovation and commitment. This center is more than a new building; it’s a declaration that we will lead in solving our water quality challenges, creating local solutions with global impact,” said Brian Baumgaertel, Director of MASSTC.

The expansion was made possible through a combination of federal, state, and philanthropic support.

A $1.3 million ARPA investment funded site and laboratory improvements, including a new office and training center featuring water recycling and nutrient capture technologies. Building on that foundation, $1.8 million from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative will create a new laboratory and prototyping workshop. Additional support from the Gates Foundation will allow the Center to test and certify next-generation systems under ISO 30500, the new global standard for non-sewered sanitation.

“Our region is a proven incubator for environmental technology, and I expect the Barnstable County Clean Water Center will be a hub for the next generation of clean water solutions,” said Congressman Bill Keating. “This work is essential: our environment is Cape Cod’s greatest resource. By protecting our precious natural resources, the BCCWC will also safeguard our local economy by supporting housing development and ensuring the millions of tourists who visit annually continue to enjoy our pristine beaches.”

“I am thrilled to celebrate the opening of the Barnstable Clean Water Center, which will play a crucial role in helping us address one of Cape Cod’s steepest challenges. For decades, pollution from septic systems and cesspools has endangered our bays, estuaries, and ponds. Finally, we are making real progress,” said State Senator Cyr.

Cyr added, “This center is a testament to what we can achieve when Cape Codders unite, collaborate across towns, and think regionally. And thanks to the Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund, we are on track to fund more than $2.42 billion in wastewater projects across Cape Cod by 2030. Tackling wastewater is neither easy nor cheap, but with this Center and the innovation it embodies, we are on the path to protecting our waters and way of life for future generations.”

David Lentz of the Gates Foundation noted that MASSTC is now one of only three facilities in the United States where manufacturers can test and certify systems at a national standard.

“Building on a 25-year legacy of research from the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center, this expanded facility will be our hub for innovation. Here we will develop the next generation of clean water technologies—solutions that will not only protect Cape Cod but serve as a model for communities globally,” said Commissioner Forest.

Kris Sarri of The Nature Conservancy highlighted the role of wastewater solutions in protecting ecosystems and fighting climate change, including nature-based systems such as constructed wetlands.

James Byrnes of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative described the expansion as a cornerstone for cluster development in water technology innovation, creating new opportunities for jobs and partnerships on the Cape.

“This center really does stand on the shoulders of giants. The original idea for MASSTC was famously sketched on a napkin by four visionaries — George Heufelder, our former County Health Director and the driving force behind the Test Center, along with Joe Costa, Tony Millham, and Dave Janik, all longtime advocates for clean water. Their leadership helped turn that sketch into reality and laid the groundwork for everything we see here today,” said Commissioner Lyons.

Officials say the Barnstable County Clean Water Center will serve as a hub for research, testing, workforce development, and innovation in wastewater solutions. By working with municipalities, researchers, nonprofits, and technology developers, the Center is helping Cape Cod lead the way on affordable, innovative strategies that protect drinking water, coastal waters, and ecosystems, while also serving as a model for communities around the world.

The Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center is a division of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment. The county calls it the nation’s premier third-party testing and research facility for innovative/alternative (I/A) onsite septic treatment technologies.

Since 1999, MASSTC has tested dozens of technologies for industry standard certifications, provided space for technology vendors to do R&D work, and conducted original research on topics from constructed wetlands to nutrient and virus removal.