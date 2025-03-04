Barnstable County Lab Approved to Test Drinking Water for PFAS

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Water Quality Laboratory has been certified by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to test for PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in drinking water. This makes it one of only five labs in the state with the capability, addressing growing concerns over water contamination.

PFAS are human-made chemicals linked to health risks such as liver damage and increased cancer risk.

With this certification, the lab will help municipalities, water departments, and private well owners monitor PFAS levels and comply with regulations.

“Achieving PFAS certification is a major milestone for our laboratory and for Barnstable County as a whole,” said Dan White, Director of the Barnstable County Water Quality Laboratory.

“This certification allows us to provide accurate, timely testing services to help communities and homeowners identify and mitigate potential PFAS contamination in their drinking water.”

The cost for PFAS testing and analysis is $265. Results are available within 15 business days.

More on the lab’s services can be found here.