Barnstable County Septic Loan Program to Launch in December

HYANNIS – A septic management loan program for Barnstable County homeowners is on-track to start by the end of the year, said county officials

Brian Baumgaertel with the county’s Department of Health and Environment told commissioners during their most recent meeting that the project is on track for mid to late December, though a few staffing and technical hurdles remain.

Commissioner Mark Forest applauded the team and said that the timing of the program’s launch before spring town meetings would let municipalities better plan their wastewater expansions, as well as let homeowners feel more confident in switching over from septic to sewer.

“Yarmouth will be voting, most likely, on $160 to $200 million Phase One and the question is going to be as we make this commitment where is the financial help for those who may be struggling with paying hookup costs,” said Forest.

“To know that this program exists will, I think, enhance the ability of towns to accept and move forward, knowing that there are tools being put in place to make it easier for homeowners to buy into it.”

The program still has several challenges to overcome, including building new software from scratch to handle payments.

“This program is being tailored for us. It is being tailored for the program and it will work perfectly for what we’re looking at doing,” said County Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien.

Chair of the Board of Commissioners Sheila Lyons said that the county would be better off waiting for all of the tools to be developed before launching, and that she supported not rushing the program.

“If it takes a little longer, and we’re not making big errors in the beginning, it’s worth it.”