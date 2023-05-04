Barnstable County Sheriff Majors Awarded Medal of Valor

BARNSTABLE – Two Barnstable County Sheriff Majors with the SWAT team are the recipients of the Medal of Valor Group award for their efforts in de-escalating a situation involving an armed man in Falmouth last year.
Major Kevin Fernandes and Major Louis Langton were awarded the medal from Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy on May 2.
It is the third medal of honor award for Fernandes, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 19 years. Langton has been with the office for 18 years.
The following is the statement from Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications K.C. Myers:
Barnstable County Sheriff Majors Kevin Fernandes and Louis Langton received the Medal of Valor Group award from Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy on Tuesday, May 2 at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. Fernandes and Langton were recognized for their skillful efforts in de-escalating an armed man who was threatening to take his own life.
On May 10, 2022, Fernandes and Langton responded to the incident in Falmouth where the suspect had killed his former girlfriend and was threatening to take his own life. After police found the woman dead inside the home, they began negotiating with the suspect, who was standing outside holding the gun to his own head and threatening officers during an hours-long standoff. The standoff occurred in a heavily developed residential neighborhood across from an elementary school.
Both men are part of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team. Fernandes is the team leader of the Crisis Negotiation Team and Langton is a trained crisis negotiator.
Fernandes said, he and another officer teamed up with State Police Trooper Michael Harris, who had a rapport with the suspect. After more than one hour, Langton took over negotiating with the suspect from a BearCat armored vehicle. Langton was successful in getting the suspect to put down the gun and surrender.
Langton, an 18-year-veteran of the sheriff’s office, said he was able to convince the suspect “it is not worth it. You don’t want your family to see you end your life like this.”
Fernandes, who has been with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office for 19 years, said, suicide intervention involves empathy. “You try to convince someone that whatever they have done, it is a permanent fix to a temporary problem.”
This will be Fernandes’ third medal of honor award.
“Major Fernandes’ and Major Langton’s dedication and bravery helped end a terrifying situation without any additional loss of life,” said Sheriff Donna Buckley. “They exemplify professionalism and preparedness. We are all extremely proud of them.”
The state office of public safety and security gives out medals of honor, medals of valor and special recognitions to correctional officers annually. This year 26 officers received awards.