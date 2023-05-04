Barnstable County Sheriff Majors Awarded Medal of Valor

BARNSTABLE – Two Barnstable County Sheriff Majors with the SWAT team are the recipients of the Medal of Valor Group award for their efforts in de-escalating a situation involving an armed man in Falmouth last year.

Major Kevin Fernandes and Major Louis Langton were awarded the medal from Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy on May 2.

It is the third medal of honor award for Fernandes, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 19 years. Langton has been with the office for 18 years.

The following is the statement from Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications K.C. Myers: