Barnstable Delegates vote to endorse “Medicare for All” legislation

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Assembly Of Delegates has voted to support bills in the Massachusetts Legislature that would establish a single-payer healthcare system in the state.

The bills would replace the current “multi-payer” system, consisting of private insurance, Medicaid, and Medicare, with a single, state-run insurance plan called the Massachusetts Health Care Trust. Every resident of Massachusetts would be automatically covered and could see any doctor or go to any hospital in the state.

The Cape Government Finance Department estimates the switch to a single-payer system could save the county government about $2.5 million annually in health insurance costs.

Thirteen of the 15 delegates voted to endorse the legislation, and to notify our state and federal Delegations and the Governor.

The sponsor of the resolution, Delegate Brian O’Malley of Provincetown, a retired physician, said “For me, this has been largely a human rights issue. I’ve seen how it breaks people when they get sick.”

Delegate Frank Frederickson of Barnstable, who abstained from the vote, cautioned that the legislation requires significant refinement.

“I support the concept, but I can’t at this point vote in the affirmative for this,” Frederickson said.