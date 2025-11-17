You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable High School volleyball team raises $8K in support of young cancer patient

Barnstable High School volleyball team raises $8K in support of young cancer patient

November 17, 2025

Photo provided by Barnstable Public Schools

HYANNIS – Earlier this month, the Barnstable High School volleyball team presented a check for more than $8,000 to the family of a five-year-old kindergarten student who is battling leukemia to help offset medical costs.

The presentation was part of the team’s annual “Dig Yellow” event in September which supports local families affected by childhood cancers.

The presentation at the Hyannis Youth Community Center brought the team together with five-year-old Eliza and her family.

While the initial fundraising target was $3,000, Barnstable Public Schools says the family was surprised to learn that the extra amount had been fundraised by the team and community.

“Dig Yellow” began in 2016 in honor of Olivia Brodt, a former Barnstable High and Babson College volleyball player who died from cancer in 2017 at the age of 20. The fundraiser was started by Barnstable Girls Volleyball Coach Tom Turco with two main goals: to raise awareness about the need for further research and treatments for childhood cancers, and to rally around and financially support Barnstable children and their families who are fighting the disease.

The Barnstable School District commended the volleyball players for coming together and making a difference. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


