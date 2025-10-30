Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting info session in Eastham

EASTHAM – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands are hosting an information session on the Outer Cape next week, with more than ten children currently waiting for a mentor in the area.

This is happening Tuesday November 4th at the Eastham Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m.

“The Outer-Cape is an area where our kids, especially boys, tend to wait the longest for a Big,” noted JR Mell, Regional Director for BBBS.

“By bringing our mission, and staff, to the community, we’re hopeful Outer-Cape residents will attend and learn more about our program and what it means to be a Big. Many people are surprised at how much our program has changed from 20-30 years ago and how it fits into anyone’s schedule,” Mell added.

Both male and female volunteers are needed, though male volunteers are the agency’s number one need due to the number of boys referred and waiting.

Staff will talk about volunteer opportunities. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is suggested. Those interested may register at the BBBS Facebook Event page (@capebigs) or by contacting BBBS Community Engagement Coordinator, Shannon Nydam at 508-827-8168 or [email protected].