Bourne has banned sales of the drug Kratom

BOURNE – The Board of Health for the Town of Bourne has adopted a new public health regulation prohibiting the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of synthetically derived cannabinoids and Kratom.

This regulation became effective on October 22nd: “Violations are subject to fines and permit suspensions, including suspension or revocation of retail food and tobacco sales permits.”

According to the town, the purpose of this regulation is to protect the health and well-being of residents and visitors by prohibiting the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of products containing synthetically-derived cannabinoids including, but not limited to, Delta-8 THC and Delta-10 THC, and Kratom, within the town limits.

The Bourne health board says Kratom is an unregulated psychoactive plant product which has been associated with adverse health effects and dependence.

Bourne is believed to be the first town on Cape Cod to enact such a ban, joining other Massachusetts towns that include Kingston on the South Shore, and according to multiple reports, Belchertown, Canton, Chelmsford, Dracut, Lowell, and Marlboro.