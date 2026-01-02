Bourne police discouraging participation in door-kicking social media trend

BUZZARDS BAY – The Bourne Police Department has issued a public notice about individuals forcefully kicking the door of a residence with their foot and then running away, which is apparently connected to a nationwide trend circulating on social media.

The Bourne P.D. says since November, they have responded to at least five different calls related to the trend.

In at least one instance, the door was forcefully opened because of the action.

In some instances, the suspect or suspects were observed to be recording their actions with their phones.

The police department says aside from the criminal charges that can result from this, unnecessarily scaring an individual in their home for “social media fame” can have serious, unintended consequences when those present believe their home is being broken into.

On Facebook, the Bourne Police Department posted: “Our social media challenge to those thinking about taking part in these types of trends, try doing something kind or positive for those in your community instead of trying to scare someone. You will earn something even better than fleeting social media attention…. You will have a long-lasting sense of self-pride and that feeling of making positive difference in the community.”