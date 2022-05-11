You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Bourne Voters Approve Private Road Repairs

Bourne Voters Approve Private Road Repairs

May 11, 2022

Bourne Town Hall

BOURNE – Voters at Bourne’s Annual Town Meeting approved money to help repair private streets among other articles. 

The Public Works Department can now make emergency repairs to private roadways to ensure that public safety response personnel can travel through the areas safely. 

The article includes $50,000 for pothole repairs. 

Articles funding a pilot leachate treatment system were also approved. 

The new treatment system will utilize $450,000 from the landfill retained earnings. 

Voters also approved funds for a new fuel depot at the public works complex, as well as new police cruisers and school tech. Bourne High School was also approved for a partial roof replacement.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 