Bourne Voters Approve Private Road Repairs

BOURNE – Voters at Bourne’s Annual Town Meeting approved money to help repair private streets among other articles.

The Public Works Department can now make emergency repairs to private roadways to ensure that public safety response personnel can travel through the areas safely.

The article includes $50,000 for pothole repairs.

Articles funding a pilot leachate treatment system were also approved.

The new treatment system will utilize $450,000 from the landfill retained earnings.

Voters also approved funds for a new fuel depot at the public works complex, as well as new police cruisers and school tech. Bourne High School was also approved for a partial roof replacement.