Boy Scouts from Cape carry injured hiker down a mountain

MASHPEE – Two Boy Scouts from Mashpee honored their motto earlier this month by helping an injured hiker in New Hampshire.

Jack Borowski and Brodie Perry are both seniors at Mashpee High School and belong to BSA Troop 36 in Mashpee.

The scouts were hiking on Mount Lafayette in the northern part of the state, in the White Mountain range, and met a family with a member who was having trouble walking back down.

According to multiple reports, the scouts quickly acted with sunlight fading, and they were able to carry the young woman two miles to the base of the mountain over a two-hour period.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter