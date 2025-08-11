Business site resource ranks Massachusetts as fastest growing outdoor recreation economy

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – A recent study and report by Business Facilities ranked Massachusetts as the fastest growing economy nationwide in the outdoor recreation sector.

The business site resource used data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to study the growing sector, which represented 2.2% of the nation’s GDP in the period studied.

Offering a range of activities from sailing and fishing to biking, horseback riding, and hiking, the Bay State witnessed the largest growth of the outdoor recreation industry’s contributions to state GDP and employment within it.

The state has made concerted investments to the field in recent years, including the establishment the Massachusetts Office of Outdoor Recreation in 2022.

“Massachusetts is home to over 2,360 outdoor recreation businesses from fishing-hunting businesses to outdoor retailers,” said Paul Jahnige, Director of the Massachusetts Office of Outdoor Recreation.

“At the office of Outdoor Recreation, we are working to strengthen this alliance of businesses and further build a strong foundation for new outdoor recreation innovation.”