Cape Cinema Returns Thanks to Community Support

June 21, 2024

Inside the Cape Cinema. CapeCod.com

DENNIS – The Cape Cinema is back in business for this weekend after an outpouring of community support in response to financial woes.

The organization went on hiatus in May due to funding issues, but donations have gotten the close-to-a-century old cinema back on its feet.

Eric Hart, President of both Cape Cinema Inc and the board of directors, said the movie industry has seen big changes in the last few years, but the independent theater is still critical. 

“It brings a whole other film conversation to the community. Things like documentaries and character driven small stories. We opened that window years ago and it seems to have been a very successful window,” said Hart.

The cinema’s return will start with “Thelma” today, an action-comedy about a 93-year-old grandmother conned by a phone scammer. Hart said future scheduling may involve more input from residents in response to the community’s role in preserving the theater.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


