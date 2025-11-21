Cape Cod bolsters wildfire preparedness with new modernization plan

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County is launching a modernized, region-wide wildfire planning effort.

Officials discussed the plan at the most recent meeting of the Barnstable County Commissioners.

It covers all 15 Cape Cod towns, backed by about $199,500 in new funding, including $45,000 from the state Conservation and Recreation Department.

The initiative replaces decades-old plans with an updated strategy that responds to current risks such as drought, heavier forest fuel loads, and growing development in wooded areas.

“No single town can tackle wildfire risk alone. This effort brings every fire department, every key agency, and every town on Cape Cod to the same table — with the same goal of keeping residents safe,” said Harwich Fire Chief David LeBlanc, Vice President of the Cape and Islands Fire Chiefs Association, at the meeting Wednesday.

Cooperative Extension Director Michael Maguire added, “This initiative reflects what Cape Cod does best — collaborate. Every major partner in wildfire readiness is committed to this work, and the community will see the benefit of that coordination.”

Each town will join a public planning process to map high-risk zones and choose the most effective mitigation actions, after which the county will seek funding to put the plans into action.