Cape Cod Commission to Decide if Wychmere Hotel can Expand

March 11, 2025

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Commission will soon decide if the Wychmere Hotel in Harwich can move forward with expansion plans.

The hotel has proposed razing the existing two buildings and replacing them with a one new hotel with upgrades.

It would over double their square feet to an 82,660 footprint.

Some residents have raised concern about the larger footprint impacting views of Nantucket Sound. 

The commission will decide by the end of the month whether the project could be a detriment to the community through impacts like traffic or damage to the environment. 

In a staff memorandum, the Commission said the project would require a waiver as it is not consistent with coastal resiliency objectives seeking to minimize development in a floodplain.

The new footprint would take the building into a FEMA designated flood risk zone, but Wychmere officials could show it wouldn’t be a risk through appropriate flood risk mitigation. 

