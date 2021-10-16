Cape Cod Drought Conditions Over

HYANNIS – After above average rainfall through September, the Cape Cod region has returned to normal drought conditions after months in elevated categories.

In response to the declaration from the state Department of Energy and Environment Affairs, the Commonwealth’s Drought Management Task Force has been deactivated until the state experiences another drought.

“It is significant news that the state of Massachusetts is now under normal conditions, and we thank those who implemented water conservation practices to enable resources to fully rebound,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides in a statement.

“Importantly, due to the ongoing impacts of climate change causing more frequent extreme weather events, we must remain diligent in our efforts to protect our state’s vital water systems in order to prepare for future dry conditions.”

The department said that the Cape’s surface and groundwater have fully recovered on a region-wide scale.

Though the department said that water systems within the elbow of Cape Cod have not fully rebounded, they are showing upward trends.