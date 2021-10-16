You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Drought Conditions Over

Cape Cod Drought Conditions Over

October 16, 2021

Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs

HYANNIS – After above average rainfall through September, the Cape Cod region has returned to normal drought conditions after months in elevated categories. 

In response to the declaration from the state Department of Energy and Environment Affairs, the Commonwealth’s Drought Management Task Force has been deactivated until the state experiences another drought. 

“It is significant news that the state of Massachusetts is now under normal conditions, and we thank those who implemented water conservation practices to enable resources to fully rebound,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides in a statement. 

“Importantly, due to the ongoing impacts of climate change causing more frequent extreme weather events, we must remain diligent in our efforts to protect our state’s vital water systems in order to prepare for future dry conditions.”

The department said that the Cape’s surface and groundwater have fully recovered on a region-wide scale. 

Though the department said that water systems within the elbow of Cape Cod have not fully rebounded, they are showing upward trends.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 