You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod League releases 2026 schedule; Harwich hosting All-Star Game

Cape Cod League releases 2026 schedule; Harwich hosting All-Star Game

December 16, 2025

Portion of the 2026 Cape Cod League schedule showing Opening Day.

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Baseball League has announced its 2026 schedule with a full slate of games beginning on Saturday, June 13th.

The Cape League’s ten teams will play a 40-game regular season schedule.

Defending champion Bourne Braves will open their season by hosting the Chatham Anglers.

The other games opening on June 13th are Wareham at Cotuit, Harwich at Yarmouth-Dennis, Orleans at Falmouth, and Brewster at Hyannis.

The annual Cape League All-Star Game is being hosted in 2026 by the Harwich Mariners, at Whitehouse Field. It’s the 7th time hosting for the M’s.

John Castleberry, Commissioner of the Cape League, said: “The release of our game schedule is always an exciting marker for fans of the Cape Cod Baseball League. Every summer, the best collegiate talent in the nation comes to Cape Cod to chase their Major League dream. But what truly makes a Cape League game special is the experience: the intimate, family-friendly atmosphere where fans are right on top of the action, watching the stars of tomorrow for free. We look forward to welcoming everyone back next June for another summer of outstanding baseball on Cape Cod.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 