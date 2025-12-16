Cape Cod League releases 2026 schedule; Harwich hosting All-Star Game

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Baseball League has announced its 2026 schedule with a full slate of games beginning on Saturday, June 13th.

The Cape League’s ten teams will play a 40-game regular season schedule.

Defending champion Bourne Braves will open their season by hosting the Chatham Anglers.

The other games opening on June 13th are Wareham at Cotuit, Harwich at Yarmouth-Dennis, Orleans at Falmouth, and Brewster at Hyannis.

The annual Cape League All-Star Game is being hosted in 2026 by the Harwich Mariners, at Whitehouse Field. It’s the 7th time hosting for the M’s.

John Castleberry, Commissioner of the Cape League, said: “The release of our game schedule is always an exciting marker for fans of the Cape Cod Baseball League. Every summer, the best collegiate talent in the nation comes to Cape Cod to chase their Major League dream. But what truly makes a Cape League game special is the experience: the intimate, family-friendly atmosphere where fans are right on top of the action, watching the stars of tomorrow for free. We look forward to welcoming everyone back next June for another summer of outstanding baseball on Cape Cod.”