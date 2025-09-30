Cape Cod man helped after getting stuck on hike in NH

HYANNIS – A hiker from Cape Cod was rescued in New Hampshire last weekend.

On Friday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified that the hiker, Richard Crooks of Sandwich, was having severe cramps on the South Moat Trail in the eastern part of the state.

Crooks was reportedly with a friend returning from the mountain summit when he began having severe cramps in his legs and arms. His hiking partner tried for nearly an hour to rehydrate Crooks so that he could continue on his own, but the cramps did not subside and he called 911 for assistance.

They were over two miles from the trailhead.

Along with a Conservation Officer and a good Samaritan, members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded. Rescuers arrived at Crooks’ location, and he was placed in a litter and carried out for medical treatment.