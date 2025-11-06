Cape leaders affirm their support for SNAP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable county officials are affirming their support for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and local food access.

Both the Assembly and Commissioners voiced support, recognizing that approximately 22,000 Cape residents currently benefit from SNAP.

“SNAP is not just a program—it’s a lifeline for families navigating economic uncertainty,” said Commissioner Ron Bergstrom.

“This joint effort with the Assembly underscores how County government can speak with one voice on issues that directly affect people’s well-being.”

They recognized the ongoing contributions of the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and local pantries maintaining access to food.

A federal judge ordered that the Trump Administration must continue to fund SNAP during the federal shutdown using emergency funds. It came one day before SNAP was set to be frozen.