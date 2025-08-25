Cape leaders weighing real estate transfer fee

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – At their second official meeting on the topic, Cape leaders were receptive to a possible regional luxury real estate transfer fee to address ‘missing middle’ housing, but officials stress the plan is in its infant stages.

No specific fee is drafted yet, but the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates say towns like Provincetown and Eastham currently have traits of up to 3 percent.

The assembly still has questions about exemptions and whether individual towns could opt out.

County Administrator Michael Dutton said the plan would require both a home rule petition to the state legislature and a county ordinance to set up a housing fund.

“Housing is a regional problem that transcends the boundaries of the Cape’s 15 towns — the type of issue that’s the Assembly’s mission to address. We have a responsibility to find new ways to fund sustainable approaches while protecting the environment and scenic waterways people flock here to enjoy,” said Assembly Speaker Randi Potash of Chatham.

“If we can’t do that, who will visit here — who will live here?”

Discussions will continue at the next meeting of the Assembly of Delegates.