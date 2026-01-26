You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape leads issue last situational report as winter storm winds down

January 26, 2026

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County safety officials have issued their last situational report this afternoon as the winter storm winds down. 

Overnight saw few, isolated power outages, all of which restored by Eversource crews. No major healthcare, sheltering or public safety issues were reported. 

They say the major focus is now on post-storm recovery and road clearing from the large amount of show. Residents are urged to stay off the roadways where possible to allow local Department of Public Works crews to conduct plowing. 

“Conditions continue to stabilize, and no further MACC coordination is anticipated unless conditions change. This update serves as the final situational awareness statement for this event, consistent with statewide demobilization and transition back to steady-state operations,” said officials in the statement. 

They added that icy conditions are expected in some areas. 

A Winter Storm Warning by the National Weather Service is still in effect through this evening. 

