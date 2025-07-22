Cape League celebrates alum picks for the 2025 MLB Draft

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Seventeen Cape Cod League alumni were selected in the first round of this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Liam Doyle, a Bourne Braves pitcher, led the way as the fifth-overall draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals.

With the seventh pick, the Miami Marlins drafted Chatham Anglers shortstop Aiva Arquette. The Boston Red Sox used their 15th pick on Chatham pitcher Kyson Witherspoon.

More information on this year’s Cape League MLB draft picks is available on the Cape Cod League website.