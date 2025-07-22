You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape League celebrates alum picks for the 2025 MLB Draft

Cape League celebrates alum picks for the 2025 MLB Draft

July 22, 2025

HYANNIS – Seventeen Cape Cod League alumni were selected in the first round of this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Liam Doyle, a Bourne Braves pitcher, led the way as the fifth-overall draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals.

With the seventh pick, the Miami Marlins drafted Chatham Anglers shortstop Aiva Arquette. The Boston Red Sox used their 15th pick on Chatham pitcher Kyson Witherspoon.

More information on this year’s Cape League MLB draft picks is available on the Cape Cod League website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 