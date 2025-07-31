Cape Light Compact website has been redesigned

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Cape Light Compact has launched a redesigned website.

The Compact says the revamp was aimed at simplifying a customer’s journey by improving sitewide navigation and restructuring program pages.

The new features should result in energy and cost savings. Among them is a “See What I Qualify for Quiz” which allows users to answer a few simple questions to find all of the services and rebates that they qualify for.

“We hope that the new website can serve as a resource for customers interested in learning more about energy efficiency technologies but also drive program participation by quickly directing them to the information they are searching for,” says Maggie Downey, the Compact’s Chief Administrative Officer.

The Compact worked with a Massachusetts company, Tomo360, to redesign its site.

The link is CapeLightCompact.org.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter