Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Rosen on Summer and Closeout Show “The 39 Steps”

August 27, 2024

Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Rosen joins Grady Culhane in the CapeCod.com Newscenter to discuss his first full season with the organization and the successes so far. He highlights the current show “Waitress,” as well as discusses the upcoming 4 man show “The 39 Steps” that will close out the summer season. He says its been a blast leading the organization’s artistic direction which has been able to leverage Broadway talent and almost 100 years of history.

