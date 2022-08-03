Cape Cod Projects Receive Money for Water Quality Protection

BARNSTABLE – Several towns and organizations across Cape Cod are benefiting from over $2 million in state grants aimed at addressing polluted stormwater runoff as well as protect and restore coastal water quality.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod received $95,015 for stormwater infrastructure designs to treat and remove contaminants that are impacting local water bodies.

The ACPCC is working in partnership with the state Department of Fish and Game Office of Fishing and Boating Access, the Horsley Witten Group, and Towns of Bourne, Brewster, Dennis, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, Orleans and Yarmouth.

The Town of Barnstable received $27,000 to replace an undersized culvert impacting water quality in the Snows Creek estuary.

State officials said the project is in coordination with other water quality improvement efforts that aim to restore tidal flow to the upstream salt pond.

Yarmouth received about $82,000 for a comprehensive stormwater assessment that aims to reduce beach closures. The study will also identify sites for remediation in partnership with the APCC.

Chapoquoit Beach in West Falmouth was recently reopened to swimming after harmful bacteria was detected in the water, leading to closures.