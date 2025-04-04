Casey Sherman’s “Blood in the Water” Examines Harrowing Rescue and Murder Allegations of Nathan Carman

When Nathan Carman was rescued in 2016 by a passing Chinese cargo ship from the waters south of Martha’s Vineyard, it was called a miracle. Carman said his vessel had sunk, claiming the life of his mother Linda, and that he had been drifting for over a week. However, investigators quickly began to wonder whether the young man’s story added up, especially with previous murder allegations related to the 2013 death of Carman’s grandfather. Barnstable High School alumni and national bestselling author Casey Sherman investigates the mysteries left unresolved by the in-custody death of Carman in his new book “Blood in the Water: The Untold Story of a Family Tragedy” out April 8.
April 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
